Volunteers arrange large transport of dogs from Coachella Valley Animal Campus to ease overcrowding issues

Several dogs from the Coachella Valley Animal Campus (CVAC) were transported by volunteers and local networkers up to rescue organizations in central California today.

CVAC has been facing severe overcrowding issues following multiple dog hoarding cases in what is already the busiest time of the year for animal shelters.

Christina Courier, CVAC's current foster, acted on the issue and located two rescue organizations in central California, Peace of Mind Dog Rescue and Iron Paw Rescue, that have signed Transfer Partner agreements and will take care of the dogs until they find their forever home.

Christina also offered to foster a couple of the dogs to find them homes.

Christina was assisted by Pam Murray (volunteer), Rene Coffey (networker), and Kristin Murphey (networker) to put this transport together.

When the initial vehicle was too small to transport the entire group, Maddison with Animal Samaritans stepped in and found two of her volunteers to drive the dogs in the Animal Samaritans van.

Coachella Valley Animal Campus is thankful to all volunteers, networkers, and helpers for changing the lives of multiple dogs today.