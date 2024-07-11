Dozens of dogs rescued from captivity at home in the Thermal, almost 20 dead

At least 30 dogs were rescued from captivity at a home in the Thermal area Thursday morning amid triple-digit heat.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said they responded to the 88000 block of Avenue 61 at around 9:00 a.m. where they discovered more than 40 dogs, some deceased.

The team responded after learning the owner was no longer on site and there were reports of many unattended dogs, some in crates or confined to rooms while others were roaming freely.

There were almost 20 dead dogs, but officials said that number could rise.

Jackie Schart, the Deputy Director of Operations, said staff had to break through barriers to access dogs, both alive and dead.

"I think the hardest part was that the majority of the dogs were in crates in a house that was unlivable," Schart said. "We had to actually push down the doors and break in through windows to even access some of the animals. I don't think any of us were prepared for what was actually inside the owner's home."

Around 20 dogs were transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms just before noon. Veterinary services staffers examined the dogs and provided treatment. Most are in very poor condition. Many are emaciated and weak.

Veteran Animal Services employees described the scene as one of the worst they’ve seen in years.

“Awful, just awful,” Shart said, who oversees shelter operations. “These dogs are so weak, so emaciated, so starved. There were dogs in crates with dead dogs. Just terrible.”

A relative of the Thermal property owner relinquished ownership of the dogs, allowing Animal Services the ability to get immediate outcomes, including adoption, transfer to rescue organizations, release to fosters, and, if needed, humane euthanasia.

Schart said the increase in animals has caused overcrowding, in a full shelter. There are more than 200 dogs at the shelter currently – and only 84 kennel runs.

"We're hoping that the public and the community members will take the animals that are already here and ready for adoption that are healthy," Schart said.

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus is in desperate need of adopters, fosters, and help from rescue partners, the agency noted.

Authorities said situations like this would likely lead to animal cruelty charges, however, the department is unlikely to pursue those charges as the owner is in the hospital in critical condition.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about this developing situation.