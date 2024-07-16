Reaction to New California Law Banning Schools Notify Parents of Child’s Pronoun Change

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that bans rules requiring schools to notify parents of a child's gender identity or sexual orientation without the child's permission.

Supports of the law say it will help protect LGBTQ+ students who are living in unsafe households, but opponents say this will hinder a school's ability to be transparent with parents.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for local reaction from the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and parents.