US tells Russian minister Putin should release detained Americans including Gershkovich and Whelan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. Ambassador told Russia’s foreign minister that President Vladimir Putin should release detained Americans, singling out journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan. Linda Thomas-Greenfield took the opportunity of Moscow’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, presiding at a U.N. Security Council meeting to promote multilateralism and democracy Tuesday to appeal for the release of Americans. Arrests of Americans are increasingly common in Russia, with nine U.S. citizens known to be currently detained as tensions between the two countries have increased, especially since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. “We will not rest until Paul and Evan come home, and Russia has ceased this barbaric practice of holding human pawns once and for all,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

