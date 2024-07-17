California has Imposed a New Tax on Guns. What are the Impacts?

Starting July 1, California became the first state to charge an extra tax on guns and ammunition. The new 11% tax will be added on top of the current federal and state tax.

Supporters say will this help reduce gun violence, but opponents say this will impact gun sales and a violation of the Second Amendment.

This comes as state officials are reporting a rise in illegal gun seizures.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 to get reaction from local gun stores and local officials.