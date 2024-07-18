Cathedral City in the Process of Selling Festival Lawn, Some Residents Oppose

On June 26, Cathedral City passed a resolution to sell Festival Lawn located in the city's downtown.

The city declared the 1.8 acres of land as surplus, and has issued notices of availability to entities involved in affordable housing development.

Some residents have started a petition to save it, saying it's an integral part of the community as it provides needed green space and hosts significant events like the Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival and Taste of Jalisco.

Some residents are calling for a town hall meeting so the city can hear their concerns.

