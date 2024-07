Update 1:45pm: The fire has been contained to two silos and resources will remain committed for approximately two hours.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in the ducting of a silo of a pallet manufacturing facility in Beaumont.

The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m. on the 1000 block of E 3rd Street.

Details remain limited. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.