Paris police are sealing off the Seine River ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — An iron curtain has come down across central Paris. Police have set up the beginning of an anti-terrorism perimeter along the banks of the Seine River before it hosts the Olympics opening ceremony next week. Parisians and tourists can only pass through if they apply in advance for a pass. Those with the precious QR code passed smoothly past police checkpoints at gaps in the barriers taller than most people. Those without it were mostly turned away. The perimeter went into effect early Thursday morning, and will last through the ceremony. As an exception, Paris has decided to hold the opening ceremony on the river rather than in a stadium.

