Structural fire contained at single-story near Desert Hot Springs residence

today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:43 AM

Firefighters contained a residential fire at a single-story residence in an unincorporated community near Desert Hot Springs today.

The blaze was first reported in the 18600 block of Ford Avenue at 4:09 a.m. Thursday, according to a Riverside County Fire Department statement. RCFD personnel were able to contain the flames within an hour.  

Officials remained on the scene for heavy overhaul and will stay on site until at least 10 a.m., according to the department.  

No injuries were reported.

