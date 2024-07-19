Ukrainian leader to address Britain’s government to appeal for support

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the new British government in person, a rare move for a foreign leader. He will be seeking support on Friday from Prime Minister Keir Starmer to to use British long-range missiles against targets in Russia. He particularly wants to target locations Russian forces are using to attack civilian targets in Ukraine. In a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian president, Starmer said the British Parliament is united in support for Kyiv.

