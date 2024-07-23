A group of 2,000 migrants advance through southern Mexico in hopes of reaching the US

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — A group of 2,000 migrants from dozens of countries have set out on foot from Tapachula, a city in southern Mexico, as they attempt to reach the U.S.. However, recent similar attempts have failed, with groups of migrants disbanding after a few days without leaving the region. Several members of the group said they hoped to reach the U.S. before the November presidential election as they fear that if Donald Trump wins, he will follow through on a promise to close the border to asylum-seekers. These groups are sometimes led by activists. Other times, by the migrants themselves who get tired of waiting for asylum appointments in the U.S.

