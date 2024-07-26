Cathedral City Businesses React to Possible Sales Tax Increase

The Cathedral City City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would raise the sales tax by 1/2 cent per dollar. These funds cannot be taken by the state, which according to officials has taken about $30 million from the city in the last five years.

According to city officials, it would raise $5 million dollars annually. The revenue would go towards addressing the city's increase in crime, maintaining emergency services and street repairs.

The sales tax increase would tie Cathedral City with that of Palm Springs for the highest in Riverside County.

This follows similar ballot proposals in Desert Hot Springs and Palm Desert.

