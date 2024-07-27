Olympic organizers apologize for introducing South Korean athletes as North Korea
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Olympic organizers said they “deeply apologize” for introducing South Korea’s athletes as North Korea during the opening ceremony of the games in Paris. As the South Korean athletes waved their nation’s flag on a boat floating down the Seine River Friday evening, they were announced in both French and English as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. South Korea is the Republic of Korea. The International Olympic Committee said in a post on X in Korean, “We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the Korean team during the opening ceremony broadcast.” The South Korean sport ministry