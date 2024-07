The City of Indio has announced that there will be some street repaving Monday, July 29 on Avenue 38 between Adams Street and Dune Palms Road.

The construction is set to last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane going both ways.

Credit: City of Indio

