Voting group asks S. Carolina court to order redraw of US House districts that lean too Republican
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group that works to protect and expand voting rights is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court to order lawmakers to redraw the state’s U.S. House districts because they lean too far Republican. South Carolina’s congressional map was upheld two months ago in a 6-3 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said the state General Assembly did not use race to draw districts based on the 2020 Census. The new lawsuit by the League of Women Voters is using testimony and evidence from that case to argue that the U.S. House districts violate the South Carolina constitution’s requirement for free and open elections and that all people are protected equally under the law.