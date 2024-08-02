Ohio is expected to launch recreational marijuana sales next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio are likely to start next week at outlets around the state. Ohio’s Division of Cannabis Control said Friday that the state intends to issue operation certificates on Tuesday. Those will allow existing medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling non-medical pot products. Several dispensaries have said they will be ready to begin sales on Tuesday. Ohio voters last November overwhelmingly approved allowing those over 21 to possess, purchase and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use. But recreational sales have been on hold while the state set up a system for legal purchases.

