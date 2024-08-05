Flag contest: Mainers to vote on adopting a pine tree design paying homage to state’s 1st flag

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers are going to decide in November whether to adopt a new flag that tracks closely with the state’s first flag. The design by contest winner Adam Lemire of Gardiner features a soaring pine tree and a blue star against an off-white background. It was unveiled by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Monday. The design was selected after a contest with more than 400 submissions. The contest required designs to pay homage to the state’s first flag, used from 1901 to 1909. A stylized version of that flag took the state by storm during the Maine’s bicentennial in 2020, so lawmakers decided to let Mainers vote on a replacement.

