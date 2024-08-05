How mosquitoes are controlled in the Coachella Valley after West Nile Virus is detected in Riverside County

Riverside County reported its first human case of West Nile virus of the year last week. The case is in western Riverside County; there are no reports in the Coachella Valley yet, according to the county.

This comes after the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District detected the virus in mosquitoes in the Coachella Valley for the first time this year in late July. In a press release, the agency says the sample comes from an area near Fred Waring Drive and Eldorado Drive in Indian Wells.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, and body aches. Some individuals could be hospitalized, and in rare cases, the virus can be deadly.

The district lists the ways it controls mosquito populations on its website.

This story will be updated later tonight for you to see how these techniques are put into practice.