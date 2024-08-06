Biden is hosting the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Texas Rangers at the White House on Thursday to recognize the 2023 World Series champions, their first championship title in the history of the franchise. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series in November. The team announced the visit on Monday and the White House confirmed it early Tuesday. It’s a longstanding tradition for professional and collegiate championship sports teams to visit the White House and be recognized by the president. Biden has made few public appearances since dropping his bid for reelection last month.

