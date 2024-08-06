Judge keeps alive Vermont lawsuit that accuses police of force, discrimination against Black teen

A Vermont judge has denied the city of Burlington’s request to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force and discriminated against a Black teen whose mother had called police to teach him a lesson about stealing. The lawsuit and police body-camera video shared by the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont say two officers physically forced the 14-year-old to hand over a stolen e-cigarette. It says the teen was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in his house as he screamed and struggled. He was injected with the sedative ketamine and taken to a hospital. The city has no immediate comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.