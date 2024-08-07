Drones warned New York City residents about storm flooding. The Spanish translation was no bueno

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City emergency management officials are apologizing for a hard-to-understand flood warning that flying drones issued in Spanish in some neighborhoods. The agency shared a video of one of the drones in action delivering the warning in English and Spanish on social media, but users quickly pointed out the Spanish version was incomprehensible. Zach Iscol, the city’s emergency management commissioner, says the muddled translation “shouldn’t have happened” and promised that officials were working to “make sure it doesn’t happen again.” He says the problem was in the recording of the message, not the translation.

