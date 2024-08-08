Trump heads to Montana in a bid to oust Sen. Tester after failing to topple the Democrat in 2018

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump is visiting Montana for a rally in support of Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. The former president hopes to remedy some unfinished business from 2018, when he campaigned repeatedly in Big Sky Country in a failed bid to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. Tester has tried to convince voters he’s aligned with Trump on many issues. That mirrors his successful strategy from six years ago. But the approach will be tested this fall with Trump on the ballot and Sheehy casting Tester as part of the Washington Democratic establishment. Trump is due to appear Friday night at the Montana State University fieldhouse in Bozeman.

