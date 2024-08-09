NYPD officer charged with using chokehold banned after George Floyd’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a New York City police officer has been arrested for trying to arrest a man by using a chokehold that was banned after the death of George Floyd. Officer Omar Habib was arraigned Thursday on charges including strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and using unlawful methods of restraint. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark says Habib placed a man in a chokehold last year that was so tight it impeded his breathing and circulation and made him pass out. Habib’s attorney, Jacob Z. Weinstein, says the officer “will be absolutely vindicated from all these charges.”

