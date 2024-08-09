Plane carrying Panthers players, coaches and staff gets stuck in the mud after landing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers players, coaches and staff members were unharmed after their Delta Airlines flight veered off the taxiway and got stuck in the mud while making its way to the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday morning. The team was returning from a 17-3 preseason loss at New England and arrived safely around 2:35 a.m. on the runway. But as the plane was making its way to the terminal it got stuck in the mud and couldn’t move, forcing passengers to have to deplane via stairs and be transported to the terminal. No injuries were reported.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.