Millions of campaign dollars aimed at tilting school voucher battle are flowing into state races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Millions of dollars are being spent this year to steer voters toward candidates for Republican-led Legislatures who support school vouchers but will become key figures in implementing school choice programs in states across the U.S. Most recently, national pro-voucher advocates declared victory after spending more than $4.5 million in Tennessee’s primary election to defend and elect legislative candidates they claim will support school choice proposals in 2025. The spending spree is backed by the nation’s most high-profile voucher influencers like Club for Growth, the American Federation for Children and Americans for Prosperity. Their focus is often on primary elections because in Republican-dominated states, primaries are seen as the most competitive hurdle to getting elected.

