Deputies say man ran over and fatally shot another man outside courthouse after custody hearing

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man ran over another man in a courthouse parking lot and then fatally shot him after a child visitation hearing in South Carolina. Laurens County deputies say 32-year-old Stephen Andrew White was charged with murder after the killing Monday afternoon outside the county courthouse, Investigators say 34-year-old Erin Lee Thomas was flown by helicopter to a hospital but died a short time later. No one else was injured and White was immediately arrested. Family Court records show Thomas was the plaintiff and White the defendant in a child custody or visitation case. Court records did not indicate if White had a lawyer.

