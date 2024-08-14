China’s foreign minister meets with Myanmar’s military boss as civil war strains their relations

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s top diplomat has visited Myanmar and met with the leader of its military government as growing instability from the neighboring country’s civil war causes concern in Beijing. Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit came after Myanmar’s army has suffered unprecedented battlefield defeats from powerful ethnic militias, especially along the border with China. The visit also came a week after the head of Myanmar’s ruling military council alleged that foreign countries were backing the militias with arms, technologies and other assistance. He did not name them but was understood to be referring to China, which has long had close relations with militias operating along the border.

