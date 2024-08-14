Family of man killed by Connecticut police officer files lawsuit, seeks federal probe of department

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The family of a man shot to death by a Connecticut police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and asked for a federal civil rights investigation of the police department. Mike Alexander-Garcia Jr. was shot by a West Hartford officer in August 2023 as he tried to escape in a stolen car with the officer and a police dog inside the vehicle with him. Alexander-Garcia’s mother and sister joined their lawyers for a news conference Wednesday. They’re suing the officer, police department and town. West Hartford officials say the shooting is still being investigated by the state and the lawsuit’s allegations are unproven at this point.

