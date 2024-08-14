Google confirms an Iranian group is trying to access emails linked to both US presidential campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — Google says an Iranian group linked to the country’s Revolutionary Guard has tried to infiltrate the personal email accounts of roughly a dozen people linked to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump since May. The new report issued Wednesday affirms and expands on a Microsoft report released last week that revealed the suspected election meddling. Google’s threat intelligence arm says the Iranian group is still actively trying to access the emails of people associated with Biden, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate last month when he dropped out. Iran has denied the reports.

