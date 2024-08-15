Alaska State Troopers beat, stunned and used dog in violent arrest of wrong man, charges say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska State Troopers accused of pepper-spraying, beating, stunning and using a police dog on a man in a case of mistaken identity have been charged with misdemeanor assault. Charging documents said the troopers — canine handler Jason Woodruff and Sgt. Joseph Miller — thought they were dealing with Garrett Tikka, a man wanted for failing to serve a 10-day sentence for driving with a revoked license. Instead, it was Garrett Tikka’s cousin, Ben Tikka. The arrest left Ben Tikka bloodied, with a broken shoulder and in need of surgery to repair muscle lacerations. The commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety said Thursday that video of the incident left him sickened.

