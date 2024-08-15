Lawmakers ask Pentagon leaders to commit to keeping the military out of politics and the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress are pressing the top two Pentagon leaders to ensure the military is not swept up in politics during the coming presidential election and that active-duty troops are not used illegally as a domestic police force. The concerns come as the election campaign heats up. This will be the first presidential vote since the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, aimed at preventing Joe Biden’s victory from being certified. Two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

