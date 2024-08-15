Spot fires burn five acres near SR-62 in Whitewater, one lane closed

Two spot fires have burned approximately five acres near State Route 62 in Whitewater.

The fire was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. on SR-62 near Painted Hills Road.

CAL FIRE confirmed five additional engines and a water tender were requested.

By 3:40 p.m., CHP had closed the #2 lane between Painted Hills and Dillon Road.

VEGETATION FIRE - RPT @ 3:21 P.M. Highway 62 / Painted Hills Road in Whitewater. Firefighters are on scene of five-acres burning at a slow rate of spread. One lane is closed on the Eastbound side of Highway 62, between Painted Hills and Dillon. Additional resources are… pic.twitter.com/eOni2NxZOr — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 15, 2024

