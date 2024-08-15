Skip to Content
Spot fires burn five acres near SR-62 in Whitewater, one lane closed

today at 4:09 PM
Published 3:42 PM

Two spot fires have burned approximately five acres near State Route 62 in Whitewater.

The fire was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. on SR-62 near Painted Hills Road.

CAL FIRE confirmed five additional engines and a water tender were requested.

By 3:40 p.m., CHP had closed the #2 lane between Painted Hills and Dillon Road.

