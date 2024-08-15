Tiny South American deer debuts at New York City zoo

NEW YORK (AP) — A tiny South American deer that will weigh just 15 to 20 pounds when fully grown is making its debut at the Queens Zoo in New York City. The city’s Wildlife Conservation Society says the southern pudu fawn weighed just 2 pounds when it was born June 21. The southern pudu is one of the world’s smallest deer species. It is listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is native to Chile and Argentina. Its population there is decreasing because of factors including development and invasive species.

