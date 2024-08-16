BeatKing, a Houston rapper known for viral TikTok song ‘Then Leave,’ dies at 39

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The manager of the Texas rapper BeatKing says the Houston club music hitmaker has died at the age of 39. Tasha Felder told The Associated Press that BeatKing, whose name was Justin Riley, died Thursday after being taken to a hospital after fainting during a recording session. BeatKing, whose club music anthems earned him the name Club Godzilla, achieved his biggest hit in 2020 when his song “Then Leave” went viral on social media. Artists including 2 Chainz and Bun B were among those who paid tribute to the rapper on social media.

