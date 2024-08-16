Southern African leaders meet amid mpox concerns and a political crackdown in summit host Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — African leaders will meet in Zimbabwe on Saturday for a scheduled summit of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community. It may discuss the rising issue of mpox outbreaks across the continent but is less likely to tackle international concerns about the human rights record of its host. This week, the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency. The SADC region includes Congo, which has more than 90% of mpox cases. Analysts say the meeting is unlikely to tackle criticism from United Nations human rights figures and other groups over an alleged political crackdown by the government of Zimbabwe, where more than 160 activists and opposition members have been arrested in recent months.

