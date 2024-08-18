Ukrainian troops have struck 2 key bridges in Russia. Could it mean they’re there to stay?

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia’s western Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, a dozen days into its stunning cross-border incursion, in an apparent attempt to sever Russian supply lines. Ukraine’s air force chief and Russia’s regional governor both reported on Sunday morning that Ukrainian troops have hit a second bridge over the Seim River, less than two days after a Ukrainian airstrike ruptured one near the town of Glushkovo. Kyiv has been tight-lipped on whether its troops intend to seek a foothold in the Kursk region, but striking bridges would point to an attempt to frustrate a Russian counterpush there.

