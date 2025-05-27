Warming up through the rest of the week

It's a fantastic Tuesday here in the valley! Temperatures are warm, but close to the seasonal average. Winds this evening are elevated but are not too far out of the ordinary for this time of year. An Air Quality Alert remains in place for the Coachella Valley through 11 PM this evening as there is a chance for some dust and sand to be picked up by the winds. At this time, all three wash roads in/out of Palm Springs are open.

Moving into midweek, a weak area of low pressure will move into the region. This will not really impact our temperatures at all, but it will lead to a slight increase in cloud cover. Due to the limited impact on temperatures, we will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the workweek. Heading into the weekend, a more impactful area of low pressure will move into the picture. This system will likely bring a bit of moisture into the region. As a result, we should expect a slightly more humid weekend with cooler weather and increased cloud cover.

As mentioned before, temperatures will gradually rise through the remainder of the workweek. This weekend, a larger area of low pressure will move into the region, leading to cooler weather and some more clouds. An additional system will move in around the start of next week, keeping us on the cooler side.