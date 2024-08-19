3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted
CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man is wanted in connection with the deaths of three people who died in a house fire after they were shot in rural Washington state. The Mount Vernon Police Department says the victims in the Aug. 9 fire in the small town of Concrete have been identified as 52-year-old Erin Birman, her 19-year-old son, Taylor Dawson; and 18-year-old Jillian Van Boven, who was dating Dawson. Officials said all three victims also had been shot. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of murder has been issued for Birman’s husband, Jason Birman, who also lived at the house and hasn’t been seen since.