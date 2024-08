HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — In a story published Jun. 20, 2024, about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Vietnam, The Associated Press erroneously reported that President To Lam said that apart from the 12 publicly announced agreements, there were other deals that were not made public. He did not mention any other deals.

