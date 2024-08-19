Malawi receives an insurance payout of $11.2 million for El Nino-linked drought disaster

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The Malawian government has received an insurance payout of $11.2 million for an El Nino-linked drought that led to a disaster declaration in the southern African nation. Malawi had a drought insurance policy through the African Development Bank and the African Risk Capacity Group, an agency of the African Union. At least three other countries will also receive payouts after a drought described by aid agencies as one of the region’s worst in decades. They likely won’t be enough though with Zimbabwe recently asking for $430 million in humanitarian assistance.

