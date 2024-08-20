DAP Health working to increase East Valley awareness

Helping people live healthy lives is Dr. Jason Halperin’s calling. Losing a family friend to the HIV epidemic put him on this path.

DAP Health provides free services and treatment to those who live in underserved and low-income Hispanic/Latino communities.

“There is data to show that there were higher rates of STIs in Indio and we felt like it was so important for us to be here,” Halperin said.

Getting the word out to subcommunities about these services can sometimes be difficult.

“We reach out by sending messages through dating apps, putting up bus ads, print ads. We really want to make sure people are aware of these services,” Halperin said.

The Indio clinic sees about ten people a day, that's less than than 50 a day the Palm Springs clinic sees. But outreach efforts aim to change that.

Jose de la Cruz is part of that push.

“As much as we know about HIV there’s still a limited area that doesn’t know. They don;t know about the new treatments. In fact, a lot of them still believe that you can get it by just being around somebody with the infection,” de la Cruz said.

De la Cruz has been with DAP Health for 30 years – working to educate the public. The results of which are looking good county-wide.

“Gonorrhea and syphilis are trending down this year compared to last year. Chlamydia is looking about the same,” said Wendy Hetherington, branch chief of Riverside County Public Health.

Hetherington said newly diagnosed cases of HIV continue to be on the decline in Riverside County.

Dr. Halperin says DAP Health is building on that progress.

“We have all the tools to end the HIV epidemic, so if everyone gets tested, well then if you test positive no problem we have incredible medication. One pill once a day,” Halperin said.

Offering care to everyone means staying flexible.

“We’re seeing more women here that were asking for contraceptive services so we are providing contraception at our Indio clinic as well as pregnancy testing,” Halperin said.

Ensuring access to care -– no matter the person – no matter the need.

Click here for more on DAP Health's services and treatments.