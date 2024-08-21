Arkansas county agrees to $3 million settlement over detainee’s 2021 death in jail

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A county in western Arkansas has approved a $3 million settlement with the family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a local jail. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Sebastian County Quorum Court unanimously voted to settle the lawsuit filed over the 2021 death of Larry Eugene Price Jr. at the county jail. An attorney for the county did not immediately respond to a message late Wednesday afternoon. Price died after being held a little over a year at the facility awaiting trial on a terroristic threatening charge.

