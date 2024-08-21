Fentanyl Prevention Day Highlights Growing Narcan Access in Coachella Valley

National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is August 21 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Out of the Ashes organization is raising awareness of the dangers of illegally made fentanyl and the significance of overdose prevention.

It's presenting its second annual National Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day on Wednesday with community wide resources including free Narcan training and testing strips.

Narcan, the brand name for Naloxone, can be used to save lives by reversing an opioid-related overdose.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter purchase in March 2023.

Since then, major pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS carry the nasal spray.

In the Coachella Valley, Narcan is available for free, at a harm reduction vending machine installed by DAP Health at the Hunters nightclub. This vending machine offers the nasal spray that can temporarily reverse opioid overdoses.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a local clinical psychiatrist about the importance of overdose prevention.