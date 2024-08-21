Nebraska man accepts plea deal in case of an active shooter drill that prosecutors say went too far

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has accepted a plea deal for charges in a 2022 active shooter drill that prosecutors say went too far. The Omaha World-Herald reported that 29-year-old John Channels pleaded no contest on Tuesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Authorities say Channels showed up at Omaha Catholic Charities firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun and staged actors covered in fake blood. Police say the charity hired him to test its workers’ preparedness for such an attack. The mock shooting sent panicked employees running for their lives because they were not warned in advance about the drill.

