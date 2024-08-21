NY state urges appeals court to uphold Donald Trump’s nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers are urging an appeals court to uphold Donald Trump’s nearly $500 million civil fraud judgment. They argued in court papers late Wednesday that there’s “overwhelming evidence” supporting a judge’s finding that the former president lied about his wealth for years as he was building his real estate empire. New York Attorney General Letitia James made its arguments in paperwork filed ahead of oral arguments next month. The Appellate Division said Wednesday that it will hear the case on Sept. 26, about six weeks before Election Day. Trump and his lawyers argue the verdict was “erroneous” and “egregious.”

