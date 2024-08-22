Man charged in 2017 double homicide found dead at Virginia jail

A Virginia man facing two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his girlfriend’s parents has died in a Virginia jail. Authorities say they found Nicholas Giampa dead in a Fairfax County jail cell on Thursday, where he had been incarcerated since 2018. Fairfax County police are investigating the 24-year-old man’s death, though they say preliminarily they do not believe foul play was involved. At the time of the killings, the girl told police she and Giampa formed a suicide pact after her family forbade their relationship.

