Palestinians plan UN resolution enshrining court demand for Israel to end occupation with time frame

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians say they are planning to introduce a U.N. General Assembly resolution in September enshrining the recent sweeping ruling by the U.N.’s top court that declared Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful — and setting a time frame for it to end. The resolution would not be legally binding. The Palestinian U.N. ambassador told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that the resolution is essential to spur the end of Israel’s occupation. The International Court of Justice issued an unprecedented, sweeping condemnation of Israel’s rule over the lands it captured 57 years ago. The court called for the occupation to end and for settlement construction to stop immediately.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.