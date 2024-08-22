What to know about Labor Day and its history

DALLAS (AP) — Labor Day is a holiday celebrating the American worker. But from barbecues to getaways to shopping the sales, many people across the U.S. mark it by finding ways to relax. This year is the 130th anniversary of the holiday. It’s celebrated on the first Monday of September. While actions by unions in recent years to advocate for workers have been a reminder of the holiday’s activist roots, the three-day weekend it creates has become a touchstone in the lives of Americans marking the unofficial end of summer.

