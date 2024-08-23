2 freight trains collided in Colorado, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring 2 crew

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two freight trains have collided and derailed in Colorado, damaging a bridge, spilling fuel and injuring two crew members. The Boulder Police Department says the crash happened north of Boulder Community Hospital. Area roads were closed for several hours while officials conducted an investigation and fuel cleanups but have all since reopened. The department says one rail bridge was also destroyed in the crash and an area electrical line was impacted, leading to about a dozen power outages. Freight train operator BNSF Railway says the cause of the collision remains under investigation. The company says two crew members were taken to the hospital with minor injuries but have since been released.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.