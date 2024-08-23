Skip to Content
Loved ones continue to search for Idyllwild man missing for more than a week

Family members are searching for an Idyllwild man who disappeared on his way home after visiting his sister at a hospital in Palm Desert.

The family of Delfino Guadalupe Lopez Fajardo, 47, said his truck was found abandoned and ransacked.

Lopez Fajardo was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. last week on Thursday, Aug. 15 near Highway 74 at the Santa Rosa Pit Stop gas station near Mountain Center.

Delfino Guadalupe Lopez Fajardo

Now his family is asking the public for help.

Lopez Fajardo is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat shorts.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has released limited information on Lopez Fajardo's disappearance.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Sheriff's Dispatch at 800-950-2444.

